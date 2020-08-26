OTC Markets Group Welcomes Labrador Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LAB;OTCQX: NKOSF), a Canadian based junior mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Labrador Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Labrador Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NKOSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are excited to begin trading on OTCQX and to continue bringing the Labrador Gold story to an ever increasing audience," said Roger Moss President and CEO. "The Company is fully funded for an aggressive exploration program that recently commenced on our Kingsway Project in Newfoundland. We look forward to providing the market with frequent updates as we rapidly advance the project to the drill stage this fall."

About Labrador Gold Corp.

Labrador Gold is a Canadian Based Junior Mining Company exploring for Gold in Eastern Canada. It's flagship project, Kingsway, is located in the emerging Gander gold district in Newfoundland along strike from New Found Gold Corp's recent discovery of 92.86 grams per tonne gold over 19 meters.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

