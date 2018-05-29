OTC Markets Group Welcomes Largo Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

Largo Resources begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LGORF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Largo Resources on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides established international companies, such as Largo Resources, with an efficient market to demonstrate their qualifications and enhance their visibility with U.S. investors."

Largo Resources was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Largo Resources Ltd.

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. Largo remains one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium in the world and is directly exposed to and is benefiting from the record increases in vanadium seen today. Largo is the only pure-play producer of vanadium and also has interests in a portfolio of other projects, including: a 100% interest in the Currais Novos Tungsten Tailings Project in Brazil; a 100% interest in the Campo Alegre de Lourdes Iron-Vanadium Project in Brazil; and a 100% interest in the Northern Dancer Tungsten-Molybdenum property in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

