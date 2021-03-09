OTC Markets Group Welcomes Legion Capital Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Legion Capital Corp (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled private equity firm, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Legion Capital Corp went public on OTCQX after raising capital via Regulation A.

Legion Capital Corp began trading on OTCQX on December 7, 2020 under the symbol "LGCP". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are very excited to be approved for trading on the OTCQX Market", said James Byrd, Legion CEO. "This is the realization of a lot of hard work and dedication by the entire Legion team as well as by our shareholders, for the faith and support they have shown in us. We are thrilled to be a part of this prestigious marketplace and wish to thank the entire team at OTC Markets for working so diligently with us."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Legion Capital Corp

Legion Capital is a FinTech enabled private equity firm focused on specialized lending to real estate developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. The Company provides bridge funding, acquisition, development and growth capital to companies and projects in targeted industries. Legion also takes equity ownership in select companies and projects. For more information visit www.legioncapital.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

