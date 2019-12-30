OTC Markets Group Welcomes LSC Communications, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: LKSD), a print and digital media solutions company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. LSC Communications, Inc. previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

LSC Communications, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LKSD." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome LSC Communications, Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides companies with a cost-effective market to provide investors with transparent trading. We look forward to supporting LSC Communications, Inc. and its shareholders."

About LSC Communications, Inc.

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The company's traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, its supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

