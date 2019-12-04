OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lumbee Guaranty Bank to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX: LUMB), a Pembroke, North Carolina independent community bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Lumbee Guaranty Bank upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Lumbee Guaranty Bank begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LUMB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Lumbee Guaranty Bank to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As the first Native American owned bank in the United States, trading on the OTCQX Best Market will provide Lumbee Guaranty's new and existing shareholders with a public market for efficient trading and price transparency."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, shareholders, customers, and employees, I am excited about joining the OTCQX," said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee Guaranty Bank. "This represents a milestone in the history of our bank as we seek to continue to fulfill our mission of serving southeastern NC with competitive financial products, banking expertise, and excellent customer service delivered with a common-sense approach to banking."

Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Lumbee Guaranty Bank

Founded in 1971, Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a Pembroke, North Carolina based independent community bank that conducts its operations through thirteen full-service offices located in Robeson, Hoke, and Cumberland Counties. Services that the Bank provides include commercial and consumer loans, as well as a competitive suite of deposit products, electronic banking services, and investment services. Offices are located in Fairmont, Lumberton (3), Maxton, Pembroke (2), Red Springs, Rowland, St. Pauls, Raeford, Fayetteville and Hope Mills.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

