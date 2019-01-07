OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lumina Gold Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Lumina Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LUM; OTCQX: LMGDF), a precious and base metals exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Lumina Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LMGDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will enable Lumina Gold Corp. to efficiently provide their U.S. investors with updated news and disclosure," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to welcome Lumina to our Best Market and look forward to supporting the company as it builds long-term shareholder value."

"Lumina Gold is excited to bring its large scale, development stage Cangrejos gold-copper project to US investors. Trading on OTCQX, will provide Lumina Gold with a platform to continue to expand our U.S. shareholder base and allow a broader group of investors to participate in the exploration success the company has been having in Ecuador," commented Marshall Koval, CEO and Director.

Lumina Gold Corp. was sponsored for OTCQX by Troutman Sanders, LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Lumina Gold Corp.

Lumina Gold Corp is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on its Cangrejos Gold-Copper project, located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. The Company has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

