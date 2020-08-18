OTC Markets Group Welcomes Luminex Resources Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Luminex Resources Corp. (TSX-V: LR; OTCQX: LUMIF), a Vancouver based precious and base metals exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Luminex Resources Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Luminex Resources Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LUMIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director, commented: "This is an important step for raising the profile and liquidity of the company outside of Canada. We look forward to welcoming new American investors as we advance our large scale Condor gold project in Ecuador and hope for drilling success with Anglo American and BHP, our world class copper partners."

About Luminex Resources Corp.

Luminex is a Vancouver based Canadian precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Condor Au-Cu project located in SE Ecuador, 30 km south of Fruta del Norte. The Company also has two separate earn-in agreements with BHP and Anglo American on its Tarqui and Pegasus A&B concessions in Ecuador. Luminex also holds several other early-stage exploration concessions in Ecuador.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

