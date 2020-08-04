OTC Markets Group Welcomes Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: MDP; OTCQX: PDDPF), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PDDPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Medexus will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MDP."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, "We are delighted to commence trading on OTCQX, which better reflects our rapid growth and increased focus in the U.S. As a result of organic growth across each of our key product lines, as well as our recent acquisition of our new U.S.-based commercial hematology asset, IXINITY®, we achieved record revenue of $25.6 million in our most recent quarter ended March 31, 2020. We look forward to building awareness around Medexus given our increased presence in the U.S. market, and believe the OTCQX will provide an enhanced trading platform for U.S. investors."

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

