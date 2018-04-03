OTC Markets Group Welcomes Millennial Lithium Corp. to OTCQX

"Congratulations to Millennial Lithium Corp. on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to see Millennial Lithium Corp. utilize the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors in the U.S."

"Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market will generate greater exposure and accessibility for Millennial's expanding US shareholder base. We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group to further broaden the Company's exposure to US shareholders," said Millennial Lithium's President and CEO Farhad Abasov.

Millennial Lithium Corp. was sponsored for OTCQX by O'Neill Law Corporation, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Millennial Lithium Corp.

Millennial Lithium Corp. is an emerging lithium production company focused on the world class Pastos Grandes Lithium Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

