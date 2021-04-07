OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MRS; OTCQX: MSNVF), a company which specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"). Mission Ready Solutions Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. began trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MSNVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Moving from the OTCQB to the OTCQX Best Market is another great achievement for the Company as we strive to increase shareholder value," said Buck L. Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Upgrading to OTCQX will provide the Company with greater exposure and access to the US markets while improving liquidity for the investment community both in Canada and the United States. We firmly believe that our clear global strategy, strong management team, operational infrastructure, global network, consumer messaging, and financial results will continue to drive shareholder value."

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of government contracting vehicles including its Multiple Award Schedule contracts administered by the United States General Services Administration. Unifire is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly-efficient, scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

