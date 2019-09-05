OTC Markets Group Welcomes Monitronics International, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCQX: SCTY), one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the United States, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Monitronics International, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SCTY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Monitronics International, Inc. to OTCQX," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides an efficient and transparent trading market for companies that are looking to build visibility and long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Monitronics International, Inc. in the public markets."

Stifel acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Monitronics International, Inc.

Monitronics (OTCQX: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Monitronics secures approximately 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has the nation's largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Monitronics International, Inc. Media Contact

Sarah Rosselet, FTI Consulting, +1-312-428-2636, sarah.rossolet@fticonsulting.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

