OTC Markets Group Welcomes Morris State Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU), the parent company of Morris Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Morris State Bancshares was previously privately-held.

Morris State Bancshares begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MBLU." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Morris State Bancshares to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Becoming publicly traded on the OTCQX Market enables banks to provide an efficient market for their shareholders, while lowering the cost and complexity of entering the public markets. We look forward to supporting Morris State Bancshares as they work to build visibility."

"Each strategic decision made at Morris Bank is centered around the benefit to our customers and this decision was no different," says Spence Mullis, President & CEO of Morris Bank. "As we grow as a community bank, being publicly traded helps us increase visibility, improve liquidity, and build trust among our investors, customers, and communities. Ultimately, it's about operating as efficiently as we can in order to provide the best banking experience possible."

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Morris State Bancshares, Inc.

Morris State Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of Morris Bank a community bank located in middle and south Georgia with branches in Laurens, Jones, Houston, Bulloch and Wilkinson counties. Morris Bank was founded in 1954 and currently has 9 branches and total assets of $1 Billion. More information regarding the financial performance of the company can be found on the investor relations page at our website www.morris.bank

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

