OTC Markets Group Welcomes NervGen Pharma to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSX-V: NGEN;OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NervGen upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

NervGen begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NGENF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to NervGen on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "NervGen joins more than 15 companies this year that have utilized the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors."

"The upgrade from the OTCQB to the OTCQX Market will expand our exposure within the U.S. financial community," said Bill Radvak, NervGen's Executive Chairman. "This is an important step in our finance strategy as we continue to aggressively drive our NVG-291 compound for nerve regeneration towards human clinical trials."

About NervGen Pharma Corp.

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord injuries and peripheral nerve injuries. The Company also continues to research secondary applications such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, acute myocardial infarction induced arrhythmia ("AMI", commonly known as a heart attack) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

NervGen plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020 under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury as the Company believes this indication is a significant opportunity due to the current lack of non-surgical solutions in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with spinal cord injury and empower these patients to live more active and productive lives.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

