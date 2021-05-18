OTC Markets Group Welcomes Netcapital Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), a publicly traded fintech company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Netcapital Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Netcapital Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NCPL." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We're proud to have successfully qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and believe achieving this significant milestone will increase the attractiveness of NCPL shares to potential investors, particularly institutional investors," commented Cecilia Lenk, PhD, CEO of Netcapital Inc. "I want to celebrate and thank the Netcapital Inc. team for continuing to demonstrate our ability to execute against our objectives. We look forward to building on this momentum and delivering for stakeholders into the future."

Codelaw LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and gives investors access to pre-IPO investment opportunities. Netcapital.com also provides potential liquidity for investors through an ATS partnership with Rialto Markets . The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , assists private companies in raising capital online. Advisors also incubates and takes equity positions in select early-stage companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

