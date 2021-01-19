OTC Markets Group Welcomes Newcore Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Newcore Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF), a junior gold explorer advancing the Enchi gold project in Ghana., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Newcore Gold Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Newcore Gold Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NCAUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Luke Alexander, President & CEO of Newcore Gold Ltd., commented, "We are extremely pleased to begin trading on OTCQX. This is an important step to strengthen accessibility to U.S. investors, while continuing to improve our liquidity and global visibility to the benefit of all investors."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

