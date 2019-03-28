OTC Markets Group Welcomes Oconee Financial Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Oconee Financial Corp. (OTCQX: OSBK), the holding company for Oconee State Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Oconee Financial Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Oconee Financial Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OSBK." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Oconee Financial Corp. to the growing number of community banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Founded in 1960, Oconee Financial has grown to $350 million in Oconee County, GA and joins the roster of investor-focused community banks on OTCQX that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications."

"Trading on OTCQX is a noteworthy milestone for Oconee State Bank and our holding company. It reflects the strong desire within our community for a more robust market for our shares and easily accessible information on the activities of our company," said T. Neil Stevens, President and CEO of Oconee State Bank.

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Oconee Financial Corp.

Since the doors of the Main Street office opened in 1960, Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, value added products, and a deep sense of responsibility to its customers. With more than 56 years of service, Oconee State Bank is the only locally owned and operated community bank in Oconee County.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

