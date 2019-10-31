OTC Markets Group Welcomes On Track Innovations Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. On Track Innovations previously traded on Nasdaq.

On Track Innovations began trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OTIVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"On Track Innovations joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside more than 400 U.S. and international companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX is a cost-effective public market that provides investors with transparent trading and timely access to information. We are pleased to welcome On Track Innovations to the OTCQX Market."

Assaf Cohen, OTI's Interim Chief Executive Officer, "We look forward to working with OTC Markets Group. We see this move as an important step which will allow our shares to trade among peers of similar size and enable us to become more visible to US and international investors."

About On Track Innovations Ltd.

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment and management requirements for automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. OTI is the proud recipient of the 2017 AI Award for Best Cashless Payment Solutions Provider – Israel.

For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

