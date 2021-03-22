OTC Markets Group Welcomes Outcrop Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSX-V: OCG; DE: MRG1;OTCQX: OCGSF), a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Outcrop Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Outcrop Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MRDDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market which will enhance Outcrop's visibility and provide a more efficient platform for U.S. silver investors," comments Joe Hebert, Chief Executive Officer.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Outcrop Gold Corp.

Outcrop Gold is a hybrid prospect generator active in Colombia, acquiring gold and silver exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grassroots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has seven primary projects in Colombia. While Outcrop's other projects are available for joint venture, Outcrop will continue to drill and derisk the high-grade Santa Ana silver project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

