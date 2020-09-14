OTC Markets Group Welcomes Oxe Marine AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Oxe Marine AB (STO: OXE;OTCQX: CMMCF), a builder of commercial diesel outboard, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Oxe Marine AB upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Oxe Marine AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CMMCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are delighted to be moving up to OTCQX, after only trading on the OTCQB market in under a month. Our recent results and news flow have been encouraging and this has led to a more positive sentiment from Investors. Additionally, the upgrade to OTC market's top tier represents an advantage to investors and a step towards increasing the liquidity of our stock," said Myron Mahendra, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

About Oxe Marine AB

OXE Marine AB designs and builds commercial diesel outboard named OXE Diesel. The company's product range includes OXE 125, OXE 150, OXE 175, OXE 200, OXE 300, OXE KRETA, and its accessories. The OXE Diesel offers solutions for governmental, oil and gas, search and rescue and large commercial applications, also for small craft fishermen and fish farmers, survey, tourism, yacht tender, taxi and pilot operations - all applications where range, load-carrying performance, and running costs are significant factors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

