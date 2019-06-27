OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pacific Financial Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pacific Financial Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pacific Financial Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PFLC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Pacific Financial Corporation to the growing number of community banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "With more than $903 million in total assets and 14 branch locations in the Washington and Oregon area, Pacific Financial Corporation will trade alongside investor-focused community banks on OTCQX that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications."

"Pacific Financial Corporation is honored to join other distinguished companies trading on the OTCQX Best Market," stated Denise Portmann, President and CEO. "Pacific Financial Corporation operates a profitable community bank in the vibrant Pacific Northwest looking to increase its visibility and outreach to investors. We look forward to our continued partnership with OTC Markets and the enhanced benefits from joining the OTCQX."

Raymond James acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Pacific Financial Corporation

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At March 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $903.7 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Tacoma and Burlington in Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

