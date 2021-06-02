OTC Markets Group Welcomes Paladin Energy Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN;OTCQX: PALAF), a company which develops and operates uranium mines and also owns a large global portfolio of uranium exploration and development assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Paladin Energy Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Paladin Energy Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PALAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Viriathus Capital LLC acted as the company's OTCQX advisor and Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Paladin Energy Limited

Paladin Energy Limited is an Australian listed uranium company focused on maximising the value of its 75% stake in the Langer Heinrich Uranium mine in Namibia. Langer Heinrich is a globally significant, long-life operation, having already produced over 43Mlb U3O8 to date. Operations at Langer Heinrich were suspended in 2018 due to low uranium prices. Beyond Langer Heinrich, the Company also owns a large global portfolio of uranium exploration and development assets. Nuclear power remains a cost-effective, low carbon option for electricity generation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

