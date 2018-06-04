"We are excited to welcome Pengrowth Energy to the growing number of established, investor-focused Canadian companies on the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX provides an efficient and transparent public trading market to build visibility with U.S. investors."

"Pengrowth Energy is pleased to join the OTCQX," said Pete Sametz, its President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this will provide our U.S. investors with an effective platform and liquidity to continue to trade in Pengrowth's shares while allowing the Company to keep investors informed about the company."

About Pengrowth Energy Corp.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a Canadian energy company focused on the sustainable development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada from its Lindbergh thermal oil property and its Groundbirch Montney gas property. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been operating in the Western Canadian basin for over 28 years.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-pengrowth-energy-to-otcqx-300658864.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

