OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pioneer Energy Services Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCQX: PESX), a provider of contract land drilling, well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. previously traded on New York Stock Exchange.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PESX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Pioneer Energy Services Corp. joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside more than 400 U.S. and international companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX is a cost-effective public market that provides transparent trading and timely access to information for investors. We are pleased to welcome Pioneer Energy Services Corp. to the OTCQX Market."

About Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers in the Texas Gulf Coast, West Texas and Rocky Mountain regions. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, Appalachia and Rocky Mountain regions and internationally in Colombia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

