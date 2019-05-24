OTC Markets Group Welcomes Planet 13 Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH;OTCQX: PLNHF), a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Planet 13 Holdings upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Planet 13 Holdings begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PLNHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Planet 13 Holdings on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The growing number of Canadian companies that have graduated to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. demonstrates how companies are using the OTC Market tiers to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the U.S. public markets. We look forward to continuing to support Planet 13 Holdings and its shareholders."

About Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

