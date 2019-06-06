OTC Markets Group Welcomes Plus Products Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS;OTCQX: PLPRF), a leading cannabis branded products company in the U.S., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Plus Products upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Plus Products begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PLPRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Plus Products joins more than 175 companies that cross-trade their shares in Canada and in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Upgrading to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market enables companies to build visibility and liquidity by providing a transparent trading market for their shareholders. Congratulations to Plus Products on achieving this important milestone."

About Plus Products Inc.

PLUS creates low dose and delicious cannabis food products that enhance the everyday lifestyle. PLUS' mission is to use nature to bring balance to people's lives - that starts with high- quality, precisely dosed products that deliver consistent experiences. PLUS' food products, which include gummies and mints in a variety of delectable flavors, are manufactured at PLUS' own factory in Adelanto, CA, where dosage is tested twice internally and then tested twice again by an independent lab. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

