OTC Markets Group Welcomes PointsBet Holdings Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH;OTCQX: PBTHF), a corporate bookmaker, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PointsBet Holdings Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

PointsBet Holdings Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PBTHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome PointsBet Holdings Limited to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "With PointsBet's recent IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange, cross-trading on OTCQX in the U.S. will further build the company's global investor awareness and provide enhanced shareholder value. We look forward to supporting PointsBet in the U.S. market."

"There is a significant market opportunity for PointsBet in the United States as the legalization of sports betting is rolled out across the nation," said Andrew Mellor, Group Chief Financial Officer at PointsBet. "We have already taken significant steps towards capitalizing on this opportunity and we are thrilled that US investors can be part of our journey via investing in PointsBet stock on the OTCQX market."

B. Riley FBR, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About PointsBet Holdings Limited

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering Platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products. PointsBet's product offering includes Fixed Odds Sports, Fixed Odds Racing and PointsBetting. PointsBet aims to provide more markets on the major Australian and US sports than any other bookmaker.

For more information visit www.pointsbet.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

