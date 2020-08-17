OTC Markets Group Welcomes Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PPHI), a Pennsylvania domiciled holding company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PPHI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dr. Lewis S. Sharps, PPHI's President and CEO, commented on our move to OTCQX, "We anticipate that this transition should have a positive impact on share value by reducing the company's reporting expenses while having a minimal impact on our shareholders."

About Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc.

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. was incorporated on May 1, 2018 for the purpose of acquiring three Pennsylvania based reciprocal insurance exchanges. In connection with the completion of PPHI's initial public offering on March 27, 2019, the reciprocal insurance exchanges were converted into stock insurance companies and were merged together to form Positive Physicians Insurance Company ("PPIC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PPHI.

PPIC underwrites medical professional liability coverage for physicians, their corporations, medical groups, clinics and allied healthcare providers. Medical professional liability insurance protects physicians and other healthcare providers against liabilities arising from the rendering of, or failure to render, professional medical services. We offer claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, occurrence-based policies as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. Our policies include coverage for the cost of defending claims and possible indemnity.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

