OTC Markets Group Welcomes Predictive Technology Group, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQX: PRED), a Salt Lake City, UT therapeutics and life sciences company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PRED." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Trading on OTCQX will allow Predictive Technology Group, Inc. to efficiently expand access to its news and financial disclosure and demonstrate to investors that the company meets high financial standards and follows corporate governance best practices," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Predictive Technology Group, Inc. and its shareholders in the public markets."

Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: PRED), a Salt Lake City, UT therapeutics and life sciences company, is a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through unique novel gene-based diagnostics, biotechnology treatments and companion therapeutics. Through its' wholly-owned subsidiaries, Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech, the company focuses on four main clinical categories: Endometriosis, Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Regenerative Human Cell and Tissue Products. In addition to Predictive Biotech's efforts to advance regenerative medicine, Predictive Therapeutics is committed to assisting women in overcoming the devastating consequences of endometriosis via appropriate early-stage diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

