OTC Markets Group Welcomes PuriflOH Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced PuriflOH Ltd. (ASX: P03;OTCQX: PUFLF), an Australian company focused on technologies for indoor air purification, water sanitation and sterilization of medical facilities and equipment, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

PuriflOH Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PUFLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome PuriflOH to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "PuriflOH follows the trend of other ASX-listed companies choosing to cross-trade on OTCQX to provide enhanced shareholder value. Trading on the ASX in Australia and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable Purifloh to more efficiently build global investor awareness. We look forward to supporting the company and its shareholders."

"The commencement of trading on OTCQX is a logical step for our Company moving forward." stated PuriflOH US based Director, Mr. William (Bill) Parfet. "Our technology provider, Somnio Global LLC. together with PuriflOH's US operations are both based in Novi, Michigan. The Company's key initial commercial outcomes in the foreseeable future are also most likely to be within the United States. We are therefore providing a platform for US investors to participate if they so choose."

B. Riley FBR, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About PuriflOH Limited.

PuriflOH Limited, in conjunction with its technology partner, Somnio Global, is developing its Free Radical Generator ("FRG") technology for a range of applications across three specific and initial opportunities: Air purification; Water purification; and Medical sterilization.

The FRG technology produces a range of Reactive Oxygen Species ("ROS") that includes the powerful hydroxyl radical (OH-). The effectiveness of oxidizing radicals in purification and sterilization has long been known. The challenge for widespread adoption has been reliable, cost-effective in-situ production of the radicals themselves. The radicals have a short half-life and as a result they cannot be stored nor transported. To deploy and maximize the power of these radicals requires a robust, reliable and cost effective in-situ production system. This is where the Company's development program is focused.

The exclusive global rights that PuriflOH has licensed from Somnio include the treatment of water and fluids, air purification and biofilm disinfection and sterilization.

These applications utilize one flexible core technology in different product formats.

Further details can be found at the Company's website, www.purifloh.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

