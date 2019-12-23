OTC Markets Group Welcomes Quarterhill Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Quarterhill Inc. (TSX: QTRH;OTCQX: QTRHF), a company focused on the acquisition, management and growth of technology companies, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Quarterhill Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

Quarterhill Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "QTRHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to provide Quarterhill Inc. with an efficient path to access U.S. investors on our OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides international companies with a transparent, cost-effective U.S. public market. We look forward to supporting Quarterhill Inc. and its shareholders."

About Quarterhill Inc.

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

