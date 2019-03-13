OTC Markets Group Welcomes Rio2 Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Rio2 Limited (TSX-V: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF), a multi‐asset, multi‐jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rio2 Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Rio2 Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RIOFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Rio2 Limited joins an impressive roster of TSX Venture-listed companies that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide enhanced disclosure in the U.S. as well as more efficient trading for their investors globally," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Rio2 Limited as the company continues to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value."

Rio2 Limited was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Rio2 Limited

Rio2 Limited is building a multi‐asset, multi‐jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas. With the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile and exploration platforms in Peru and Central America, Rio2 Limited will continue pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to compile an attractive portfolio of precious metals assets where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to create value for its shareholders. Rio2 Limited has assembled a highly experienced executive team to generate significant shareholder value, with proven technical skills in the development and operations of mines and capital markets experience. Through its strategy of acquiring precious metals assets at exploration, development, and operating stages, the executive team will grow Rio2 Limited and create long‐term shareholder value through the development of high‐margin, strong free‐cash‐flowing mining operations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

