OTC Markets Group Welcomes Rupert Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Rupert Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: RUP) (OTCQX: RUPRF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rupert Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Rupert Resources Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RUPRF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Thomas Credland, Head of Corporate Development for Rupert Resources said, "We are delighted to graduate to the OTCQX as we expand our U.S. retail and institutional register following our successful C$47.8million financing in June of this year. This the ideal time to engage more fully with a sophisticated new audience as we to work towards a maiden resource for Rupert's 100% owned Ikkari Discovery in Northern Finland, less than 18 months after it was first drilled in the Q2 2020 which we believe has the potential to become one of the most significant new discoveries of this gold cycle."

About Rupert Resources Ltd.

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP" and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the symbol "RUPRF". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland ("Pahtavaara"). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland" with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia, a 100% interest in properties in Central Finland and a 20% carried participating interest in the Gold Centre property located adjacent to the Red Lake mine in Ontario.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

