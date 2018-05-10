OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sailfish Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

"Congratulations to Sailfish Royalty on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable Sailfish Royalty to provide further transparency and increase visibility among its shareholder base."

"Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market is a great step toward increasing exposure and accessibility for Sailfish Royalty in the US. We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group to further broaden the Company's exposure to US shareholders," said Akiba Leisman, CEO of Sailfish Royalty.

Sailfish Royalty was sponsored for OTCQX by Burns Figa & Will PC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Sailfish Royalty Corp.

Sailfish is a yield-focused royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.'s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

