OTC Markets Group Welcomes Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 981;OTCQX: SMICY), one of the leading foundries in the world, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Semiconductor Manufacturing International previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SMICY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to provide Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with an efficient path to access U.S. investors on our OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides large-cap global companies with a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a U.S. exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Semiconductor Manufacturing International and its shareholders."

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; SEHK: 981;OTCQX: SMICY), one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China's largest foundry in scale, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 28 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) and a 200mm fab in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and a representative office in Hong Kong.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

