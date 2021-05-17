OTC Markets Group Welcomes Shield Therapeutics PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Shield Therapeutics PLC (LSE: STXS;OTCQX: SHIEF), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Shield Therapeutics PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Shield Therapeutics PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SHIEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Tim Watts, Chief Executive Officer of Shield Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted to be admitted to the OTCQX market, an important step which will greatly facilitate the ability for US investors to invest in Shield Therapeutics. As we approach the launch of our lead product Accrufer ®, our joining of the OTCQX reflects on our commitment to helping patients with iron deficiency in the United States and around the globe."

Shield Therapeutics has retained MCAP LLC to act as the Company's OTCQX advisor. MCAP is a US broker-dealer that provides institutional securities services and electronic market making. MCAP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Shield Therapeutics PLC

Shield is a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru ® /Accrufer ® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency with or without anaemia.

Shield's lead product, Feraccru®/Accrufer®, has been approved for use in the United States, European Union, UK and Switzerland and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. The Group plans to launch Accrufer® in the US during 2021 through a highly experienced sales and marketing team. Feraccru® is already being commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive licence agreement with Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialisation of Feraccru®/Accrufer® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com. Follow Shield on Twitter @ShieldTx

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

