OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Tiger Metals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX-V: SLVR;OTCQX: SLVTF), a silver and gold exploration company operating in Mexico, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Tiger Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLVTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a silver and gold exploration company operating in Mexico. Silver Tiger is managed by a team of mine finders with extensive experience in exploring and developing large hydrothermal gold projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger is currently focusing on the El Tigre Property located in northern Sonora State and released a maiden resource estimate in September 2017.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

