OTC Markets Group Welcomes Southern Silver Exploration Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSX-V: SSV; OTCQX: SSVFF), a precious/base metal exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® market,

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SSVFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Lawrence Page, Q. C., President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Silver stated, "We are extremely pleased to have met the qualifications for OTCQX where we will now be able to enhance our liquidity while strengthening our shareholder base. We look forward to engaging with new US investors as we continue to develop the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is a precious/base metal exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in north-central Mexico and the southern USA. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project (272Mozs AgEq) located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata. The Company has assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Cerro las Minitas is one of the Largest and Highest Grade Undeveloped Silver Projects in the World.The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project located in southern New Mexico, USA.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

[email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

