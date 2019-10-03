OTC Markets Group Welcomes Stabilis Energy, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Stabilis Energy, Inc. (OTCQX: SLNG), a vertically integrated provider of distributed liquefied natural gas production, distribution and fueling services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Stabilis Energy previously traded on NASDAQ.

Stabilis Energy begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLNG." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Stabilis Energy to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides investor-focused companies with a cost-effective market for transparent trading. We look forward to supporting Stabilis Energy and its shareholders."

About Stabilis Energy, Inc.

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of distributed liquefied natural gas production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. The company has safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during its 15-year operating history, which it believes makes it one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis Energy provides LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Its customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. The company's customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

