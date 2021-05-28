OTC Markets Group Welcomes Star Royalties Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Star Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V: STRR;OTCQX: STRFF), a precious metals royalty and streaming investment company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Star Royalties Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Star Royalties Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "STRFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer of Star Royalties, commented: "We are proud to commence trading on the OTCQX. Since our IPO in February, we have been focussed on increasing investor awareness and trading liquidity both in Canada and in the U.S. With this OTCQX graduation, U.S. investors now have direct exposure to Star Royalties and a number of potential near-term re-rating catalysts. We continue to advance our precious metals pipeline with the focus on cash flowing and near-cash flowing opportunities. Star Royalties is also looking to expand its commitment to ESG through additional green investments in carbon sequestration projects."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Star Royalties Ltd.

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming investment company. The company's objective is to provide wealth creation through accretive transaction structuring and asset life extension with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders. With a strategy to also invest in green opportunities, Star Royalties pioneered one of the first forest carbon credit royalties and is pursuing a pipeline of additional green investments.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

