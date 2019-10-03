OTC Markets Group Welcomes Stem Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH), a company focused on leasing properties for use in cannabis production, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Stem Holdings, Inc.upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Stem Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "STMH." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We congratulate Stem Holdings, Inc. on their graduation from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable Stem Holdings to further expand its shareholder base and visibility, having recently launched a Medical Cannabis division. We welcome Stem Holdings to OTCQX as they mark this milestone."

"We are excited to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market," said Stem's CEO, Adam Berk. "Moving to the OTCQX will provide greater exposure within the U.S. financial community and broaden our shareholder base."

Robert L. B. Diener, Esquire of the Law Offices of Robert Diener acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

The Company purchases, improves, and leases properties for use in the cannabis production, distribution and sales industry as well as an investment in a cultivator providing cannabis and cannabis-infused products licensed under the laws of the state of Nevada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

