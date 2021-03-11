OTC Markets Group Welcomes Steppe Gold Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO;OTCQX: STPGF), a gold and silver producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Steppe Gold Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Steppe Gold Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "STPGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The Steppe Gold team is proud to have qualified to trade on the top level of the OTC market, the OTCQX Best Market, by meeting its rigorous financial and governance requirements," said Matthew Wood, Chair of Steppe Gold. "This is a key milestone for us and allows prospective US investors to easily access Steppe's offerings, as an emerging gold and silver explorer and producer in Mongolia".

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold owns gold and silver exploration, development and production assets in Mongolia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

