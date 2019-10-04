OTC Markets Group Welcomes Superior Energy Services, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: SPNV), a company which serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Superior Energy Services previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Superior Energy Services begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SPNV." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Superior Energy Services joins the OTCQX Best Market, trading alongside more than 400 U.S. and international companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX is a cost-effective public market that provides investors with transparent trading and timely access to information. We are pleased to welcome Superior Energy Services to the OTCQX Market."

About Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

