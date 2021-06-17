OTC Markets Group Welcomes Surge Copper Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Surge Copper Corp. (TSX-V: SURG; OTCQX: SRGXF), a company progressing advanced stage copper projects in central BC through exploration and development, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Surge Copper Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Surge Copper Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SRGXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer of Surge, commented: "We are rapidly advancing what we believe are some of the most exciting copper opportunities in British Columbia, Canada. Part of our mission is to continually strengthen our shareholder base and trading liquidity. Providing quotation of Surge Copper's shares on the OTCQX® Best Market provides clear advantages to our U.S. shareholder base, and will help us achieve this mission."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

