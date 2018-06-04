OTC Markets Group Welcomes SVB&T Corporation to OTCQX

"We are pleased to welcome SVB&T Corporation to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "With a 115-year history as a private community bank, trading on the OTCQX Best Market will provide SVB&T Corporation's new and existing shareholders with a public market with efficient trading and price transparency."

"We're happy to partner with OTCQX to help tell our story and provide SVB&T Corporation shareholders and prospective investors with a streamlined stock buy-sell trade process," stated Springs Valley Bank President & CEO Jamie Shinabarger. "The decision to move SVBT stock to OTCQX, a premium public market, perfectly aligns with our Board's 2018 directive and Management's commitment to improved liquidity and increased franchise value."

SVB&T Corporation was sponsored for OTCQX by Boenning & Scattergood, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About SVB&T Corporation

SVB&T Corporation is the holding company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company and its subsidiaries. SVB&T Corporation was changed from a Bank Holding Company to a Financial Holding Company in 2016. Through its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, SVB&T Corporation offers its customers an extensive array of banking, financial and wealth management services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.



OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

