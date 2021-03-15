OTC Markets Group Welcomes T Stamp Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced T Stamp Inc. (OTCQX: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. T Stamp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

T Stamp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IDAI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Gareth Genner, CEO and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp commented: "In parallel to our ambitious strategy for global growth, we are committed to growing visibility and liquidity for our stock while maintaining trust, enhancing transparency, and increasing Shareholder value. Trading on OTCQX will make it convenient and affordable for even more supporters to join our journey, and the impetus to do so has come from the strong interest expressed over the last year by many current and potential shareholders."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About T Stamp Inc.

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organisations with biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe and Asia, Trust Stamp is listed on Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 60 people with flagship customers including Mastercard International, Synchrony Financial, and FIS.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

