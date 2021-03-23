OTC Markets Group Welcomes TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT;OTCQX: TOBAF), the innovator of a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TOBAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella commented, "This is our second upgrade in less than six months, and I believe that trading on OTCQX is a strong reflection of our progress made to date. After introducing TAAT™ in Ohio in Q4 2020, we launched our online sales portal earlier this quarter, which makes our product line available to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. We are working towards building even more traction in 2021, and I believe that our quotation on OTCQX can play an important role in our near-term growth."

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT™ is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ launched in the United States in Q4 2020 starting with Ohio as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

