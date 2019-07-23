OTC Markets Group Welcomes Table Trac, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), which designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Table Trac, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Table Trac, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TBTC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Congratulations to Table Trac, Inc. on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides investor-focused companies with a transparent, cost-effective public market to build visibility. We look forward to supporting Table Trac, Inc. and the company's shareholders."

"For us, moving from the OTCQB market to the OTCQX market is delivering on our commitment to as we work to grow and increase shareholder value," stated Chad Hoehne, CEO of Table Trac Inc. "In addition, it removes barriers for shareholders and allows an even broader range of US investors to participate in our growth," Hoehne added.

Maslon LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems under the brand name CasinoTrac. It's full featured and affordable system is serving over 150 locations and 95 gaming organizations, the company holds gaming licenses in Maryland (2017), Nevada (2016), Colorado (2015) South Dakota (2010) as well as Native Nations gaming commissions across the country.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

