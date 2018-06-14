OTC Markets Group Welcomes The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX

The Green Organic Dutchman begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will enable The Green Organic Dutchman to efficiently provide their U.S. investors with current information and transparency," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to welcome The Green Organic Dutchman to our Best Market and look forward to supporting the company as it builds long term shareholder value."

"OTCQX allows us to have greater visibility with U.S investors," said Rob Anderson, TGOD's CEO. "We have a strong U.S investor base and this will allow us to provide greater transparency to our current and future shareholders in that market."

The Green Organic Dutchman was sponsored for OTCQX by McMillan LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. The Company carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 116,000 kg and is building 970,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities in Ontario and Quebec. The Company has developed a strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) whereby Aurora has invested approximately C$78.1 million for an approximate 17.5% stake in TGOD. In addition, the Company has raised approximately C$290 million dollars and has over 5,000 shareholders. TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-the-green-organic-dutchman-holdings-ltd-to-otcqx-300666021.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

