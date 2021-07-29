OTC Markets Group Welcomes The Naga Group AG to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced The Naga Group AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: N4G;OTCQX: NAGGF), a fintech company that connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social trading platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Naga Group AG upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

The Naga Group AG begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NAGGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are truly excited to be part of the OTCQX Best market. It's a fantastic opportunity to enlarge our investor base and to get visibility to the US. NAGA has seen strong growth in the past years and operates in one of the larget markets worldwide. We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us and are excited to grow globally with a global investor base," said Benjamin Bilski, Founder & CEO, The NAGA Group AG.

The Naga Group AG retained MCAP LLC to act as the Company's OTCQX advisor. MCAP is a US broker-dealer that provides institutional securities services and electronic market making. MCAP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About The Naga Group AG

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social trading platform. The company's proprietary platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and cryptocurrencies to a physical debit card. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

