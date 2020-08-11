OTC Markets Group Welcomes The Real Brokerage Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX-V: REAX;OTCQX: REAXF), a technology-powered real estate brokerage, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Real Brokerage Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

The Real Brokerage Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "REAXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Having Real's shares traded in the public markets is a fundamental way to create more opportunities for our agents and boost growth. We're excited to debut on OTCQX to make it easier for U.S. agents and shareholders to invest in Real," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About The Real Brokerage Inc.

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage in 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is on a mission to always find ways to make agents' lives better, creating financial opportunities for agents through a better agent plan, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

